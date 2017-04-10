College Counselor, Saint Ignatius High School

Saint Ignatius High School, a highly successful Jesuit college preparatory school for boys in Cleveland, Ohio, is seeking a College Counselor beginning with the 2017-18 school year. The ideal candidate will possess a network of college and university resources and contacts along with proven experience in providing organized support and counseling to junior and senior students and families in their college search. This position works actively to monitor the progress and completion of college applications and participates in all activities required to sustain and advance a productive and dynamic college advising program. Qualifications: • Minimum 2 years experience in high school college counseling department • Bachelor’s degree required; Master’s degree preferred • Counseling licensure or the ability to obtain, preferred Candidates are encouraged to visit www.ignatius.edu.