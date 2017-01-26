Committee on Migration chair strongly opposes administration’s announcement to build a wall at U.S.-Mexico border, increase detention and deportation forces

WASHINGTON – President Donald J. Trump today (Jan. 25) issued an executive order to construct a wall at the U.S./Mexico border, to significantly increase immigrant detention and deportation, and to disregard the judgment of state and local law enforcement on how best to protect their communities.

The U.S./Mexico border, spanning approximately 2000 miles, already has roughly 700 miles of fencing and barrier that was constructed under the George W. Bush administration. In response to the decision to build a wall on the U.S./Mexico border, Bishop Joe Vasquez, Chair of the Committee of Migration and Bishop of the Diocese of Austin, stated:

Read the complete USCCB news release>