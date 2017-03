Communications Coordinator, St. Hilary Parish, Fairlawn

St. Hilary Parish in Fairlawn, OH is seeking a part-time communication coordinator to create a variety of parish communications and update parish website content. Requirements include excellent writing skills, graphic design experience, social media, and fluency in Microsoft Office Suite (including Publisher). Experience in WordPress is helpful. Competitive salary is commensurate with experience.

Please submit resume in confidence by April 1, 2017 via mail or e-mail to Lou Camerato, Business Manager, St. Hilary Parish, 2750 West Market Street, Fairlawn, OH 44333 or email to lcamerato@sthilarychurch.org.