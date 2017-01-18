Community prayer service scheduled for healing and justice

Everyone asked to participate during this critical time in our community

“In Christ there is no East or West” is the theme for a communitywide prayer and healing service scheduled at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Committee on Race and Office of Ministry to African-American Catholics is hosting the prayer service asking that people take time to gather as community in prayer, to come together to take time to heal and to advocate for justice.

Presiding over the service will be Deacon Ronald James from Holy Spirit parish in Garfield Heights. Reflections will be offered by Greg Clifford, chief magistrate of the Cleveland Municipal Court; Eric Johnson, Grand Knight of the St. Peter Clavier Society, and LoriAnn Bailey, a nurse and a member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish. They will speak on how we seek healing and strive for justice, what needs healed in us and what do we do as people of faith.

Hymns, readings from Scripture, and group prayer are all part of this special service.

All are invited to attend at this special time as the community is requesting healing and the need to advocate for justice.