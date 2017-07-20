Coordinator of Discipleship and Lay Ministry Formation, Archdiocese of Baltimore

Coordinator of Discipleship and Lay Ministry Formation

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is the oldest diocese in the United States with a wealth of Catholic history and tradition. Our challenge in forming missionary disciples is to be like the “head of a household who brings from his storeroom both the new and the old.” We are putting together a team to serve parishes in the Archdiocese, assisting them in becoming more vital centers of evangelization. Team members will be able to bring out our rich and glorious past with new ways of reaching and forming disciples to be more in love with Jesus and his Church.

In the role of Coordinator of Discipleship and Lay Ministry Formation, you will be a part of a team that is about the work of calling for radical transformation in our parishes. Persons applying for this position should be willing to serve as a member of a team whose core mission it is to evangelize. The mission will be evangelization with a specialization in formation. You will be responsible for the development and coordination of formation processes for lay ministers in our parishes and schools. You will serve as the lead agent for Equip for Ministry, a process of formation for lay ministers across the archdiocese. Working with Directors of Faith Formation within the parishes, you will help to create a catechetical process that engages the hearts and minds of adults, children, and families.

To be considered best qualified for this position, you should possess:

Master’s Degree in Theology, Church Administration, Education or a closely related field or an equivalent gained through a combination of education and experience

Must be a Catholic in good standing

At least two years related experience in a parish, school or other Church Agency

Experience in program planning and implementation

Training and/or experience with MS Office software

Preferred fluency in digital and social media

Strong communicator both verbal and written

To apply for this position, please visit our website: https://archbalt.jobs.net/en-US/job/coordinator-discipleship-lay-ministry-formation/J3L43B76BMFTF444Y5S