Custodian/Janitor, Saint Joseph Parish, Cuyahoga Falls

Custodian/Janitor Wanted

Saint Joseph Parish has an immediate opening for a permanent, full-time Custodian/Janitor. Previous custodial experience is preferred. Position is Monday-Friday and occasional weekends. Individual must be able to understand and follow both written and oral instructions. Must understand and comply with all safety rules, standards, and responsibilities. Must be able to lift up to 75 pounds, pass background screening, and other requirements.

Please email resume and three references to stjoe@saintjoe.org with subject line: Custodian/Janitor OR mail to Saint Joseph Parish, 215 Falls Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, RE: Custodian/Janitor Wanted. If resume is not available, applicants can also complete an application for employment at the Parish Office.