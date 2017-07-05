Digital Media and Marketing Manager Beaumont School is seeking a Marketing Manager whose primary focus is on digital, social and traditional media communications. He or she will assist in developing, executing and managing short and long-term strategies to build brand awareness and educate audiences about the value and mission of Beaumont School, as well as to promote the activities that we sponsor. Responsibilities: • Develop relevant and engaging content for social media and e-communications • Monitor and manage all social media platforms, as well as to identify growth and engagement opportunities through these communication vehicles • Measure and report performance of all digital marketing campaigns, and assess against goals (ROI and KPIs) • Identify trends and insights, and optimize spend and performance based on the insights • Develop and maintain content for the Beaumont School web site • Provide ongoing measurement and analytics for the website, social media and e-com