Diocese of Cleveland welcomes Bishop-designate Nelson Perez

Installation Mass, ceremony set for Sept. 5

Bishop-designate Nelson Perez, the first Hispanic bishop to serve the Diocese of Cleveland, will be installed at a solemn Mass on Sept. 5 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. His appointment was announced early on July 11 by Archbishop Chrisophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

He is the 11th bishop of the diocese and follows Bishop Richard Lennon, who retired on Dec. 28, 2016, due to ongoing health concerns.

Bishop Perez, auxiliary bishop of Rockville Centre, New York, said he is “deeply humbled and at the same time, filled with great joy and gratitude to our Holy Father, Pope Francis, for calling me to serve the Diocese of Cleveland.”

Since his appointment, Bishop-designate Perez has been getting acquainted with the diocese. After a two-day visit, he returned to Rockville Centre where he will wind down his ministry there prior to his installation as the Cleveland bishop.

Pope Francis names Bishop Nelson Perez as 11th Bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland>