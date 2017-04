Director, Mission Integration (rev 4.01.17)

DIRECTOR OF MISSION INTEGRATION – full-time position available with the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland located in Pepper Pike, OH. Please refer to attached job description. Comprehensive benefits package including paid time off, pension and health insurance. References required; must pass background check, drug screen, and physical exam. Resumes/letters of interest to resumes@ursulinesisters.org. No phone calls please.