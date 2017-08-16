Director of Annual Fund and Alumni Relations, Benedictine High School

Summary: The Director of Annual Fund and Alumni Relations reports to the Vice-President of Advancement at Cleveland Benedictine High School. S/he is responsible for initiating and providing oversight for effective communication efforts and alumni engagement on behalf of Benedictine High School and Saint Andrew Abbey. As a key member of the advancement team, the candidate will be responsible to secure financial support for the school from alumni, as well as plan and carry out programs and events that keep alumni informed about the school. The Director of Annual Fund and Alumni Relations is responsible for generating annual revenue for the operating budget through direct mail solicitations, Phonathon programs, and individual cultivation, solicitation and stewardship of leadership donors.