Director of Building Maintenance, St. Peter Parish, Lorain

St. Peter Parish

3655 Oberlin Avenue

Lorain, OH 44053

DIRECTOR OF BUILDING MAINTENANCE

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Troubleshoots minor maintenance problems involving electrical, carpentry, plumbing, HVAC and equipment repair or replacement.

Performs preventive building maintenance.

Performs cleaning and sanitation for the school and church buildings.

Performs routine plumbing repairs such as unstopping toilets, sinks or urinals and repairing minor water leaks.

Performs routine electrical repairs such as changing light bulbs, repairing ballast and replacing light fixtures.

Purchases supplies and materials necessary to complete projects.

Assembles and moves furniture and sets up tables and chairs.

Paints interior and exterior walls.

Secures the school and church buildings daily.

Lead and teach others within the department job tasks as well as supervise their work.

Other responsibilities as the job would require.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS AND WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Work involves moderate to heavy work in all types of weather. There is frequent need to stand, stoop, walk, lift objects (up to 50 pounds) and perform other similar actions during the course of the workday. St. Peter Parish and School promote a drug/alcohol free work environment. All employees are required to pass a background criminal check and become Virtus certified to comply with “Protecting our Children.” This position will be a full time position with wages based on experience and knowledge with hospitalization available, pension and paid vacation.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: High School diploma or GED required along with a valid driver license.

Please email or mail your resume to stpeterlorain.org and qualified and chosen applicants will be contacted for an interview. This position in currently open and we are looking for a qualified person to join the parish team very soon.

APPLICATIONS DUE BY JANUARY 20, 2017.