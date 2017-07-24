Director of Communications, Diocese of Steubenville

The Diocese of Steubenville (Ohio) seeks a communications director who will be the media liaison for the diocese, including its bishop, and editor for The Steubenville Register, the diocese’s biweekly newspaper. In the latter capacity, the applicant will be responsible for writing, editing and laying out the 12-page Register. Candidates should have excellent communication, leadership, organizational and planning skills, as well as highly developed writing, editing, spelling and grammar abilities. The applicant must be proficient with InDesign and Photoshop, a practicing Catholic and have the ability to manage multiple projects on deadline. The successful candidate should have a bachelor’s in journalism, communications or a related field and a minimum of five years jobrelated experience. For a complete job description visit http://www.diosteub.org/Job-Openings- Send cover letter, resume and writing samples to humanresources@diosteub.org