Director of Communications & Marketing, Walsh Jesuit High School

Walsh Jesuit is a Catholic college preparatory high school in the spirit of St. Ignatius of Loyola. Located in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, we currently have an opening for a Director of Communications & Marketing to advance the mission the school in the areas of Communications, Marketing, and Public Relations.

The Director of Communications & Marketing is responsible for the planning, creation and implementation of communications, marketing and public relations activities and materials for all areas of the school. This includes branding, media relations, print, website and electronic communications.

The qualified candidate will have a Bachelor’s degree in marketing, public relations or a related field. Additional qualifications include at least 3 years of relevant work experience, preferably in a non-profit environment, demonstrated ability to plan strategically and creatively as well as manage multiple priorities simultaneously.

As a Christ-centered community, Walsh Jesuit offers an excellent benefit package and work environment. To find out more about joining our team of dedicated professionals and helping to further our mission of developing young men and women for others, send your resume to: froelichs@walshjesuit.org and check out our website at: www.walshjesuit.org