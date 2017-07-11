Director of Development and Donor Engagement, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Akron

The Director of Development and Donor Engagement is the chief fundraising staff member for St. Vincent de Paul Parish. In collaboration with the Pastor and Finance Council, the Director plans and implements all fund raising strategies including but not limited to capital campaigns, major gifts, and planned giving. In the near term, this position will lead, organize, and implement a capital campaign to raise $1.5–2 million. This position oversees the use of fund raising software, analyzes and reports data and participates in the design and execution of special events. This position maintains an active donor recognition program to assure accountability and extend relationships with funders. This position facilitates the identification, cultivation, and solicitation of prospects.