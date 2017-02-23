Director of Evangelization and Catechesis, Diocese of Beaumont

The Diocese of Beaumont is seeking candidates for the Director of Evangelization and Catechesis position. The Director has the distinct responsibility of setting the direction and overseeing the work of the department. Additionally, the Director is responsible for developing programs and servicing the evangelization and education/formation needs of the parishes and missions in the following areas: Adult Faith Formation, the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, and Curriculum Guidelines for Parish/Mission Religious Education Programs, Sacramental Guidelines, Education for Parish Catechetical Leaders (PCLs) and Catechists, and forming Evangelization Teams.

Minimum Qualifications for the position are:

Must be an actively practicing Catholic able to partake in the full sacramental life of the church with a commitment to ongoing formation in spiritual leadership.

Must possess a Master’s degree in Religious Education/Catechesis or Theology with a background in parish catechetical ministry

Must have exceptional verbal and written communication skills

Must possess strong leadership and collaboration skills, as well as demonstrated ability at working with multiple constituencies

The ideal candidate will also be proficient in the following special skills and abilities:

Experience in both public relations and development

Strong organizational skills

Experience with strategic and/or long range planning

Budgeting and financial management experience

Experience in developing and administering programs to meet assessed needs

At least five years’ experience in parish catechetical ministry

A working knowledge and ability to communicate in Spanish is preferred

If you believe that your skills, background and qualifications are a good match for this unique opportunity, and would like to be considered for the position, please submit a detailed resume, a cover letter, and salary requirements to:

Diocese of Beaumont

Attn Human Resource Director

PO Box 3948

Beaumont TX 77704-3948