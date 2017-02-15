Director of Music and Church Environment, Our Lady of Angels, Rocky River

Position: Director of Music and Church Environment

Details: Our Lady of Angels, a vibrant Parish in the Westpark area of Cleveland is searching for a full time Director of Music and Church Environment. The ideal candidate would be one that has experience, knowledge, and proficiency in Catholic Worship Services. The Candidate should be an accomplished organist, additional musical instruments would be a plus. The Candidate should have some experience in forming and directing choirs and cantors. Duties would include providing music for all weekend/school Masses, funerals, weddings, and other services that may arise. The Church Environment portion of the position would entail the direction of volunteers to decorate the church for the various Liturgical Seasons. Salary to be discussed at time of interview.

To Apply: Resumes should be sent to: Our Lady of Angels 3644 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland, Ohio 44111, Attn: Search Committee.