Director of Music Ministries, St. Joseph Church, Dover, Ohio

The community of St. Joseph Church in Dover, Ohio, seeks an experienced pastoral musician to serve as Director of Music Ministries. This is a full-time, professional, ministerial position with benefits. The Director of Music will oversee, direct and coordinate the music ministries for all Liturgy and Parish worship including our Hispanic and Elementary School liturgies. The successful candidate will recruit, train and oversee all musicians, choirs (both English and Spanish speaking choirs), cantors, song leaders and other music volunteers. He or she will also serve as a resource to parish ministries and develop a plan for introducing new repertoire.

This person must work collaboratively with the Pastor, Parish Clergy, and all Parish Staff, as well as serve on the Parish’s Spiritual Life and Liturgy Committee and Leadership Team. Qualified applicants must be highly organized, possess a friendly demeanor, and dedicated to St. Joseph’s mission of becoming a parish of authentic, missionary disciples. The ideal candidate will have previous experience as a pastoral musician and proficient in both the piano and organ. An excellent working knowledge of Catholic worship is required and the ability to converse in Spanish will be a plus.

Job offer is contingent on the successful passing of the mandatory background screening, completion of the VIRTUS “Protecting God’s Children” program and reference checks. Salary is commensurate with experience.