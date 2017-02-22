Director of Stewardship and Development, Diocese of Toledo

Position: Director of Stewardship and Development

Details: This position will build, direct and coordinate comprehensive stewardship and fund development programs of the Diocese of Toledo. The Director is responsible for overall stewardship education and fund development for the diocese; educating parishioners and donors on the needs of the diocese; and developing new time, talent and financial resources to meet present and future needs of the diocese and its parishes. Candidates must have the ability to respect, promote, accommodate, and not be in conflict with the mission, moral and social teachings, doctrines, and laws of the Roman Catholic faith and must be a Catholic in good standing with the Church. A Bachelor’s degree in business/ management, marketing, communications, non- profit management or related field along with a minimum of three (3) years of experience in fundraising. Certified Fund Raising Executive credential or equivalent preferred.

To Apply: Email resumes to humanresources@toledodiocese.org