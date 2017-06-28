Director of Stewardship/Ministry Engagement, Holy Family Parish, Stow

Holy Family Parish — Stow, Ohio

Seeking Applicants: Director of Stewardship/Ministry Engagement

Job Description — The primary role of the Stewardship/Ministry Engagement Director is to actively foster the spirituality of stewardship as a way of life in Holy Family Parish by coordinating, directing and facilitating a comprehensive, parish-wide stewardship plan aimed to challenge parishioners to recognize themselves as stewards of God’s gifts, each responsible and accountable to receive these gifts gratefully, share them in justice with love, and return them with increase to the Lord.

This role reports directly to the Pastor, Rev. Paul J. Rosing and works closely with other Parish Staff to be successful in meeting job responsibilities which overlap between the school and church communities.

Primary Responsibilities

Stewardship: Plan, coordinate, and manage all tasks associated with the promotion of year-round stewardship formation/education.

Hospitality and Volunteer Management: Plan, coordinate, and manage all tasks associated with affirming and developing a culture of hospitality and engagement in the parish. This would include registering new parishioners, annual ministry assessment, growing opportunities for lay leadership ministry development/refreshment, annual volunteer appreciation dinner.

Communications: Manage direction and content for quarterly parish newsletter, to include time/talent/treasure and ministry focus, as well as coordinating the year-end financial report with the Business Manager.

Development: In partnership with other staff or parish lay volunteer(s), coordinate fund development for longer-term needs of the parish, including growth of the church and school endowments, matching gift opportunities, memorials, special fundraising events, grants, and alumni relations.

Qualifications

Education and experience background should include Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent in experience, with two or more years’ experience in stewardship development.

Thorough understanding of Stewardship and its elements.

Be a practicing Catholic in good standing and an active steward in one’s parish.

Must have a thorough knowledge of teaching of the Catholic Church, a familiarity with its structures, functions and institutions.

Be able to demonstrate practicing stewardship as a way of life.

Variance from regular office hours may be necessary to fulfill responsibilities of the office.

Must maintain confidentiality as appropriate.

Have solid interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills.

Have knowledge, ability, and skill to effectively utilize computer, peripheral equipment, various software and other office equipment as needed — as well as familiarity with social media.

High level of independent thought and initiative is needed.