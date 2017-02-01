Division Head, Our Lady of the Elms (Upper School)

Our Lady of the Elms seeks a division head for its Upper School. The Upper School head is the educational, instructional and spiritual leader for Grades 9 – 12. The Upper School head is responsible for the continuing Catholic faith formation of the Upper School faculty and students, the Upper School’s educational and co-curricular programs and managing the day-to-day operations of the Upper School. This position is hired by the President and is directly responsible to the President for administering the educational and co-curricular programs of the division in a manner consistent with the School’s mission. See full job description. Send a cover letter articulating your vision for all-girls’ Catholic education, along with a resume and contact information for five professional references to: Deborah Farquhar Jones, President, Our Lady of the Elms, 1375 W. Exchange Street, Akron, Ohio 44313. No phone calls, please.