Enjoy corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day along with a work of mercy.

On Fridays during Lent, Catholics 14 and older are required to abstain from eating meat. On St. Patrick’s Day, many celebrate with corned beef. What happens when the two ultimately cross paths every seven years?

Some bishops throughout the United States offer the faithful in their dioceses a dispensation to forego the normal Lenten practice on March 17. On Feb. 14, Bishop Daniel Thomas, apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Cleveland, issued a dispensation to the faithful from the obligation of abstinence from meat for the memorial of St. Patrick.

In a story published for the Catholic News Service, 12 other dioceses also have granted the dispensation. Click HERE to read “Corned beef conundrum: Some dioceses give St. Patrick’s Day dispensation.”

Parishes in the Cleveland diocese were sent a notice to inform parishioners of the dispensation, which also encourages the faithful to undertake another act of penance on that day.