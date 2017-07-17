Executive Assistant to the Bishop

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland was founded on April 23, 1847. It is the twenty-third largest diocese in the United States. The diocese encompasses the counties of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lorain, Lake, Geauga, Medina, Wayne and Ashland. There are more than 692,000 Catholics in the Diocese. Catholic Charities- Diocese of Cleveland is one of the largest diocesan systems of social services in the world. There are 185 parishes, 114 Catholic schools, 1 pastoral center and 1 mission office within the diocese. The cathedral is the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, located in downtown Cleveland.

Summary:

Provides high level administrative support to the Bishop in his daily responsibilities of the Diocese. Manages the successful operations of the Office of the Bishop. Manages schedules, prepares for meetings, conducts research, coordinates travel and itineraries, prepares reports, responds to requests of the Office, and facilitates communications. Performs clerical functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls and web meetings, and schedules meetings to include attending to all meeting details.

Essential Functions:

Schedule and organize complex activities to include meetings, travel, special events, and conferences. Manage the calendar and schedule of the Bishop and facilitate changes, ensuring accuracy and successful coordination of the multitude of commitments.

Serve as liaison with secretariats and internal departments and outside constituents, including the diverse groups of callers and visitors.

Work independently and within teams on special nonrecurring and ongoing projects. Act as project coordinator for special projects at the request of the Bishop. This may include planning and coordinating presentations, disseminating information, coordinating direct mailings, and creating visuals with desktop publishing.

Create and prepare reports, memos, letters, charts, tables, graphs, and other documents using relevant computer software. Proofread copy for spelling, grammar, layout, and content. Make appropriate changes. Responsible for accuracy and clarity of final copy.

Open, sort, and distribute incoming correspondence. Draft written responses or replies by phone or email on behalf of the Bishop when appropriate. Respond to regular requests for information.

Answer phone calls and emails. Respond to routine requests and direct calls and emails to appropriate parties for response or resolution. Take messages and follow through on responses.

Record, process, and distribute meeting minutes.

Receive visitors and arrange for appropriate professional meetings and access.

Read and analyze incoming memos, submissions, and reports to determine significance and prioritize distribution.

Maintain records management database systems with both artifacts and digital records. File and retrieve diocesan documents, records, and reports.

Qualifications:

Must be a practicing Catholic, with a solid knowledge and understanding of the teachings and traditions of the Catholic Church.

Dedication to the mission and values of the Catholic Church and of the mission and work of the Diocese of Cleveland.

Two years of post-secondary education, training, certification, or equivalent. Bachelor’s degree preferred.

A minimum of 5 years of experience in providing direct administrative support to a chief executive officer or leader at the highest level of an organization.

Excellent written and oral communication skills. Proficiency in grammar, spelling, proofreading, and communicating in person and over the phone.

Ability to efficiently organize an executive level office and to prioritize and organize the work of the office.

Demonstrated commitment to hospitality, support, and dignity of each person. Irreproachable professionalism, courtesy, sensitivity, and steadfastness in performance of all reception duties and with all contacts.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, database software, online meeting technology, and office equipment.

Professional composure, flexibility, and adaptability.

Impeccable commitment to confidentiality and discretion.

Capacity to apply critical thinking and independent judgment in planning, prioritizing, and organizing a diversified workload.

Position will remain open until filled. Comprehensive review of submissions will begin on August 1, 2017. For consideration please submit cover letter, resume and the names and contact information of three professional references with the subject: EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT to: dspeagle@dioceseofcleveland.org.