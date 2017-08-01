DUTIES OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

SOCIETY OF ST. VINCENT DE PAUL, DIOCESE OF CLEVELAND

7/29/17

The Executive Director (ED) is an employee of the Diocesan Council, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Diocese of Cleveland and reports directly to the Board President and assists other Officers, District Councils, and Conferences in their mission of charity. The ED shall have general and active management responsibilities for the Corporation implementing the policies and governance directives of the Board and implementing the policy directives of the President and shall administer the day-to-day affairs of the Corporation, including having responsibility for the supervision and management of the staff. Represents the Society to the general public. Cooperates with other faiths and non-profits that assist the poor, needy and disadvantaged. Works to grow the Society in the Diocese of Cleveland through Conferences (Parish Groups) and other programs. Growth is measured both in quality of what exists and quantity. Responsible for building relationships within the hierarchy of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, Catholic Charities, parish pastors and staff, the Officers, Diocesan Council (BOD), District Councils, Conferences, media, donors and the general community. Assists the Officers Diocesan Council (BOD) and District Councils with the creation and implementation of long-range Strategic Plans. Lives the Vincentian spirituality and values such as collegiality, collaboration, respect, honesty, trust, and service to those in need. Is a Catholic in full communion with the Church and is deeply committed to its mission. Cooperates with the President/Secretary/Treasurer, financial staff and auditors for the sound financial operation and management of the Society. Will be responsible to see that the annual financial Audit, IRS Form 990 and SVDP Annual Reports are prepared on a timely basis including full compliance with local, state and federal regulations. Promotes Faithfulness to the International and National Society of St. Vincent de Paul Organizations. Handles most aspects of human resources for staff, including interviewing, hiring process, paperwork, personnel files and policies. Provides a Monthly Report by the 10th of each month to the Officers, Diocesan Council (BOD) containing such items as activities, accomplishments, Conference visits, meetings, general news, plans, etc. Is responsible for balancing income and expenses and providing a quarterly budget and financial Profit & Loss report to board of directors. Is attentive to the needs of all District Councils and Conferences and assisting them in becoming better Vincentians, and reaching their goals. Provides extra attention and assistance to Conferences that are struggling, in need of assistance or otherwise at risk. Serves as a liaison between volunteer/constituency groups, including but not limited to young professional board, program advisory board and others. Is responsible for the generation of newsworthy media articles describing a core Vincentian activity that emphasizes our caring values to the public. Oversees that Conferences receive the proper spiritual formation and training to perform the ministries and activities that make it of value to themselves, their church, their pastor and their community. Is responsible for fund development, annual fund drives, special events, etc., to ensure ample income to cover all expenses including staff salaries and benefits, while maintaining endowment funds as well. Recruit, select, supervise, direct, form, train, evaluate volunteers and paid staff and organize committees to assure effective performance of the Diocesan SVDP.(continued) …. Ability and willingness to work non-traditional hours as required. Maintains the mental and physical health to drive automobile and perform all the above duties. Expected to attend two evening District meetings monthly. Writes and maintains Job Descriptions for each staff position and updates as needed. Will recruit and interview new or replacement staff with consultation and permission of Board President and other Officers. Will review, or cause to review, each staff position at least annually. Reviews to be electronically shared with Executive officers. Will share monthly expense reports to Treasurer for review and approval.

Interested persons with four or more years of business management experience should send a cover letter, resume, salary requirements and list of references to: edsearch@svdpcle.org.