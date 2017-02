Position: Executive Secretary to The President-Rector

Details: Please click here for the complete job description.

To Apply: Please send cover letter, resume and three references to Donna Speagle at dspeagle@dioceseofcleveland.org with the subject: SMS Exec Secretary. Mail your application to Donna Speagle, Human Resources, Diocese of Cleveland, 1404 E. 9th Street, 4th Fl., Cleveland, OH 44114. The position will remain open until filled.