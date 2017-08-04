Facilities Manager, St. Columbkille Parish

St. Columbkille Parish, Parma, Ohio is seeking a Facilities Manager. Responsible for managing the facilities planning and building maintenance for both the parish and school. Responsible for the repair and maintenance of the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, mechanical and structural systems of the facilities. Previous experience is required. Salary is commensurate with experience. Benefits include medical, dental, vision and pension. Please send a cover letter and resume to the attention of: Fr. Anthony J. Suso, Administrator, St. Columbkille Parish, 6740 Broadview Rd., Parma, Ohio 44134 or email to: asuso@dioceseofcleveland.org no later than August 18th. Please see Job Description for more details.

