Faith, family and fun – all are free at The FEST

Thousands of people will head to the Center for Pastoral Leadership, 28700 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Aug. 6 for The FEST, a free daylong celebration of faith, family and fun. The FEST, in its 17th year, is sponsored by the Diocese of Cleveland.

Some popular contemporary Christian artists will perform on the main stage, complimented by 150 faith- and family-based displays and activities. Laura’s Story will perform at 1:30 p.m.; Matt Maher at 3 p.m.; Crowder at 4:30 p.m.; and for King and Country at 6 p.m.

The highlight of The FEST is the outdoor Mass at 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks display.

Moms are invited to visit the Marc’s Moms’ Relaxation Station for displays and information, along with 150,000 giveaways. Dads can stop by the Man Cave for some fun and tips to help them be strong men of faith for their families.

There are activities for youngsters of all ages, thanks to the Catholic Youth Summer Camp Adventure Team. The kids’ activities area will feature a BMX show, faith-based crafts and activities, a petting zoo, the Moolar express and more.

Many attendees consider The FEST to be a summer retreat day. In addition to the live music, family-friendly and affordable food and other activities, The FEST provides an opportunity to celebrate the sacrament of reconciliation, prayerful adoration, praying the rosary and more. Deacons from the diocese will be on hand at the Family Blessing Station for prayers and blessings.

The FEST takes place on the grounds of the diocesan seminaries, Borromeo and Saint Mary’s. Tours of the seminaries will be available, as well as an opportunity to meet with representatives of various religious orders who can answer questions about religious life and their ministries.

Plenty of nearby parking is available, as well as shuttles from parking areas to The FEST.



For more information about The FEST, or a complete schedule of events and activities, visit theFEST.us, or call 440-943-7662.