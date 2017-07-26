Fatima 100th anniversary highlighted this weekend; faithful still can receive plenary indulgence

Catholics from the Diocese of Cleveland and beyond will gather July 28-29 at the Embassy Suites Cleveland Rockside, 5800 Rockside Road in Independence, for a conference celebrating the 100th anniversary of the appearance of Mary to three young visionaries in Fatima, Portugal.

The Northeast Ohio Fatima Centennial Conference, “Our Lady Speaks,” is sponsored by the World Apostolate of Fatima, Cleveland Division.

During the apparitions of Fatima, Our Lady offered a message for all humanity, asking people to have faith and draw nearer to God, for conversion of heart and for acts of reparation for the sins committed against the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Her message is an appeal for peace and hope.

Also in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the apparitions, the Apostolic Penitentiary has granted a plenary indulgence. In the Diocese of Cleveland, the indulgence will be granted to the pious faithful who visit with devotion an image of Our Lady of Fatima that is solemnly displayed for public veneration in any temple, oratory or adequate place during the days of the anniversary of the apparitions (the 13th of each month through October). There are other practices which also must be observed along with the visit. Visit dioceseofcleveland.org/worship/centennial-of-the-fatima-apparitions/ for more information.

The following sites in the diocese will have public displays of an image or statue of Our Lady of Fatima on the 13th of each month through October:

Agnes-Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Cleveland Andrew the Apostle Parish in Norton Anthony of Padua Parish in Akron Barnabas Parish in Northfield Elizabeth of Hungary Parish in Cleveland Jerome Parish in Cleveland Martin of Tours Cemetery in Valley City Mary of the Falls Parish in Olmsted Falls Michael Parish in Independence Rocco Parish in Cleveland (only on Oct. 13)

Regarding the “Our Lady Speaks” conference, the mission of The World Apostolate of Fatima is to help people learn, live and spread the Message of Our Lady of Fatima.

The World Apostolate of Fatima is a pontifical association of the faithful under the Pontifical Council for the Laity. It speaks with ecclesiastical authority on the message of hope received at Fatima in 1917, a message to help people bring God back into their lives and cultures, achieve eternal salvation and bring about peace.

Guest speakers at the conference will include Father Wade Menezes and Father Bill Casey, Fathers of Mercy; Susan Tassone, purgatory expert; John-Henry Westen, co-founder of Life-Site News; Gabriele Kuby, international author; Dave Carollo, executive director, World Apostolate of Fatima, USA; Tyler Reif, youth division, national coordinator, World Apostolate of Fatima; Father Richard Bona, Cleveland diocesan priest; and Father Robert Jasany, spiritual director, World Apostolate of Fatima, Cleveland Division. Speakers will address the message of Fatima and applying it in our lives today.

In addition to the presentations, there will be recitation of the rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet, reconciliation and daily Mass.

For more information or to register for the event, visit neofatimaconf.com or call 440-241-5788.