Fatima Message more relevant than ever, conference attendees learn

“Our Lady Speaks” is the theme for the Northeast Ohio Fatima Centennial Conference July 28-30 at the Embassy Suites hotel in Independence. A hundred years ago, the Blessed Virgin Mary spoke to three young children in Portugal and her message has been spread ever since.

David M. Carollo, executive director of The World Apostolate of Fatima U.S.A, cites Pope St. John Paul II who said that the Fatima message is even more relevant today than it was in 1917. Our Lady, through the children, asked that all persons live according to the Gospels and follow their prescription for life; to make reparations for their own sins and make reparations for the sins of others. The July 13, 1917 vision included a disturbing view of hell and as the children conveyed afterward, Our Lady said many of those souls were suffering because there was no one to pray for them.

The featured speaker on July 28 was Father Richard Bona from the Diocese of Cleveland’s Tribunal office who explained what constitutes an authentic Marian apparition. He said the Church has specific procedures through the local bishop to approve of such apparitions and he cautioned that the devil attaches himself to those unapproved apparitions causing spiritual harm and dysfunction. He cited the case of a local family which only was able to return to a peaceful life after intervention by their local pastor who had them discard the materials about a false apparition. The pastor then celebrated Mass in their home.

Katherine Decapite, local director for the World Apostolate of Fatima, said this is truly what the organization’s mission is about, pushing the messages forward since they didn’t just apply to 1917, but are relevant today. “It is a message of reawakening,” she said.

The World Apostolate of Fatima is a pontifical association of the faithful under the Pontifical Council for the Laity. It speaks with ecclesiastical authority on the message of hope received at Fatima in 1917 — a message to help people bring God back into their lives and cultures, achieve eternal salvation and bring about peace.

Those who cannot attend the conference can hear the featured speakers and liturgies broadcast on AM 1260, St. Peter the Rock Catholic radio in Cleveland.