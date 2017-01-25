February 2017 luncheon speakers for the First Friday Clubs are announced

The three First Friday Club luncheon speakers series in the Diocese of Cleveland will hold their respective luncheons beginning at noon on Thursday, Feb. 2 and at noon on Friday, Feb. 3.

Reverend Daniel Schlegel, pastor, Holy Angels Parish, will be the guest speaker at the First Friday Club of Cleveland on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Frederick J. Frese, Ph.D., professor of psychiatry, Northeast Ohio Medical University, will be the guest speaker at the First Friday Club of Greater Akron on Friday, Feb. 3.

A panel of four priests will be the guest speakers at the First Friday Forum of Lorain County on Friday, Feb. 3.

