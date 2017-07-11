Full Time Pastoral Associate, St. John of the Cross

St. John of the Cross, Euclid, is seeking a full time Pastoral Associate. In addition to working closely with the Pastor and other staff members in the overall pastoral ministry of the parish and fostering the faith life of parishioners, this person will work collaboratively with Evangelization, homebound, nursing home and hospital visitation, Spiritual Life, and Social Justice. The Pastoral Associate will also be responsible for RCIA and for helping to coordinate and serve as a resource person for all sacramental preparation and PSR. The qualified candidate will be a good communicator who is self-motivated and has a passion for the Catholic faith and evangelization. Final job description is negotiable and will be based on the gifts of the candidate and the needs of the parish. Qualifications include: Bachelor’s degree in theology or related field, some parish ministry experience, Diocesan Certification or willing to seek certification. Position available immediately.

Please send cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references to St. John of the Cross Parish, Attn: Fr. Sal. Ruggeri, 140 Richmond Rd., Euclid, OH 44143 or to frsal@saintjohnofthecross.org