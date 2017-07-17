Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

Grade 2 Teacher, St. Peter School, Lorain

 
Job Description/Details
Grade 2 Teacher will prepare all Catholic day school students for the sacraments, including First Reconciliation and First Holy Communion. This teacher must be a practicing Catholic to apply.
Person to contact for more information
Rebecca Brown
Email for contact person
rbrown@stpeterschoollorain.org
Expiration Date of Posting
08/18/2017

