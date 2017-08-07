1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, Ohio 44114
|Assumption Academy is looking for a qualified Middle School Math Teacher. Must have Appropriate Licensure, Virtus Training, and BCI/FBI Background Check.
|Person to contact for more information
|Joanne LoPresti
|Email for contact person
|sch_assumption@dioceseofcleveland.org
|Expiration Date of Posting
|08/31/2017
Diocese of Cleveland © 2014 1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, OH 44114
Phone: 216-696-6525 | 1-800-869-6525 (Toll Free in Ohio) info@dioceseofcleveland.org