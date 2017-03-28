In Remembrance – Reverend Albert A. Kunkel

Father Albert A. Kunkel

Bishop Roger Gries will be the main celebrant at the 11 a.m. funeral Mass on April 1 at Prince of Peace Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Barberton for Father Albert A. Kunkel. Father Francis Walsh will be the homilist.

Father Kunkel, 86, died on March 26. He was pastor emeritus of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Barberton, serving as pastor there from Sept. 9, 1991 until his retirement on June 30, 2001.

After attending St. Vincent Elementary School and St. Mary Elementary School both in Akron, Father Kunkel enrolled at Sacred Heart Seminary in Detroit and then at St. Mary Seminary in Cleveland. He was ordained to the priesthood for service in the Diocese of Cleveland on May 18, 1957 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist by Archbishop Edward Hoban.

Father Kunkel’s first assignment was as parochial vicar at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Cleveland. He was transferred in June 1962 to St. Martha Parish in Akron to serve as parochial vicar. In June 1966, he was assigned as parochial vicar at St. Boniface Parish in Cleveland, and in June 1970, he was assigned as parochial vicar at St. Mary Parish in Chardon. In July 1971, he was assigned as parochial vicar at Immaculate Conception Parish in Willoughby and in July 1976, he was assigned as parochial vicar at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Cleveland.

On July 1, 1978, he was named pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Lorain, and then on Oct. 21, 1982, he was named pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Avon Lake. In June 1985, he was assigned as parochial vicar at St. Augustine Parish in Barberton. In June 1990, he was assigned as parochial vicar at St. Paul Parish in Akron. On Sept. 9, 1991, he was named pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Barberton. During this assignment, effective January 1992, he also was assigned as administrator pro tem of St. George in Clinton, and in August 1994, he also served as chaplain of Knights of Columbus Council #1617.

Father Michael Gurnick will preside at vespers at 3 p.m. on March 31 at Prince of Peace Church. Father Thomas Heran will be the homilist. The wake will continue until 7 p.m. at Prince of Peace Church.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron.