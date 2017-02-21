In Remembrance – Reverend Daniel L Begin

Father Daniel L. Begin

Bishop Roger Gries will be the main celebrant at the 11 a.m. Feb. 22 funeral Mass at St. Mary Church in Bedford for Father Daniel L. Begin. Homilists will be Father Paul Rosing and Father Robert Begin, Father Daniel Begin’s brother.

Father Begin, who died Feb. 18 at age 68, was pastor of St. Mary and Our Lady of Hope parishes in Bedford. One of 13 children, he was the son of the late Leroy and Catherine (Wuescher) Begin.

He was educated at St. Patrick School in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, Borromeo Seminary High School, Borromeo Seminary College and St. Mary Seminary, all in Wickliffe.

Bishop James Hickey ordained Father Begin to the priesthood for service in the Diocese of Cleveland on June 14, 1975 in Holy Family Church, Parma.

His first assignment was as parochial vicar of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Macedonia. He was assigned on March 1, 1980 to minister to the Mount Pleasant Cluster in Cleveland as a member of the Southeast Catholic Community with residence at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Cleveland. Father Begin was appointed administrator of Epiphany Parish, Cleveland on June 30, 1982 and on Nov. 8 of that year, he was appointed pastor. He was appointed administer pro tem of St. Catherine and St. Cecilia parishes, both in Cleveland, on Feb. 5, 1985. In addition to that assignment, effective June 7, 1988, he became a member of the chaplain team for Mount Pleasant Catholic School. Father Begin was named (resident) pastor of St. Cecilia and (non-resident) pastor of Epiphany, both in Cleveland, on June 16, 1988. During that assignment, he also served the Cleveland Southeast District as a priest convener, effective June 1, 1996.

Father Begin was assigned parochial vicar of Communion of Saints Parish in Cleveland Heights on May 7, 2010. He was named pastor of St. Mary, Bedford on July 16, 2012 and in addition, was appointed pastor of Our Lady of Hope, Bedford, on June 16, 2014.

Those who knew him said his infectious smile, warm greeting and big hug, courage in preaching the Gospel and dedication and service to all God’s people will be greatly missed.

Vespers are at 3 p.m. Feb. 21 at St. Mary Church, Bedford, with Bishop Gries presiding. Homilist will be Father Isidore Munishi, AJ. The wake continues until 8 p.m. and will resume 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Feb. 22, prior to the funeral Mass.

Burial will be in Bedford Cemetery.