In Remembrance – Reverend Thomas R. Dunphy

Father Thomas R. Dunphy

Bishop Roger Gries will be the main celebrant at the 11 a.m. funeral Mass on March 16 at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1800 Station Road, Valley City for Father Thomas R. Dunphy. Father Norman Douglas will be the homilist.

Father Dunphy, who was 86, died on March 11. He was pastor of St. Martin of Tours Parish and had served in a variety of roles at the parish for 33 years.

After attending St. Martha School and St. Mary High School, both in Akron, Father Dunphy enrolled at St. Charles Seminary College in Baltimore and then at St. Mary Seminary in Cleveland. He was ordained to the priesthood for service in the Diocese of Cleveland on May 24, 1958 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist by Archbishop Edward Hoban.

Father Dunphy’s first assignment was as parochial vicar at St. Raphael Parish in Bay Village. He was transferred in February 1964 to the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist to serve as parochial vicar. In addition, he was appointed chaplain of the Newman Club at Dyke College in July 1964, and chaplain of the Akron University Newman Club in June 1965. In June 1979, he was assigned as resident chaplain for St. Edward Nursing Home in Akron and spiritual director of the Bread of Life Community, also in Akron.

Father Dunphy was assigned as parochial vicar of St. Martin of Tours Parish in Valley City in June 1984, and in August 1986, he was appointed administrator pro tem of the parish. On Oct. 31 of that year, Father Dunphy was named pastor of St. Martin of Tours.

Father Donald Oleksiak will preside at vespers at 3 p.m. on March 15 at St. Martin of Tours. Father Joseph Kraker will be homilist. The wake will continue until 8 p.m. at St. Martin of Tours.

Interment will be at St. Martin of Tours Parish Cemetery.