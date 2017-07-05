Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

Junior Graphic Designer, Fuzati

Junior Graphic Designer
Job Description/Details
Fuzati is a fast-growing marketing agency, quickly making a name for ourselves in the faith-based (Catholic/Christian) marketplace. Our goal is to serve the missions of clients by expanding their reach through strategic marketing, design, and websites. The Creatives department supports this goal by relying on knowledge of design best practices, creativity, and love for the faith. Job Description: Qualified candidates will have a strong passion for design and be familiar with current design trends as well as best practices for both print and digital pieces. Applicant should be a creative problem solver, detail oriented, team player and have excellent communications skills as well as the ability to work on deadline. If you enjoy working in a creative, fast-paced environment, then we would love to hear from you! Job Location and Hours: – Cypress, TX or Cleveland, OH – Full-time and Part-time opportunities
PDF Job Description
Person to contact for more information
Jacie Schultz
Email for contact person
jacie@fuzati.com
Expiration Date of Posting
09/01/2017

