Junior High & High School Principal, St. Peter, Mansfield

St. Peter’s Junior High and High School, Mansfield, Ohio, is currently seeking a Principal for the 2017/2018 academic year. Primary responsibilities will include:

• Witness the mission of Catholic education in an urban school system;

• Provide educational leadership for faculty, staff and students grades 7-12;

• Supervise, evaluate and develop faculty;

• Work cooperatively with parents and constituents regarding academic and extra-curricular concerns;

Qualified candidates will have prior experience in teaching and school administration, preferably within a non-public environment. Candidates should also have excellent written and verbal communication skills, as well as multidisciplinary project management experience within an academic setting. Given the nature of the position, only practicing Catholics will be considered. All candidates must be able to pass various background checks as well as complete the Diocese of Toledo VIRITUS training if hired. Candidates must hold or be qualified to obtain all necessary Ohio licensure(s).

Compensation will be commensurate with experience. Competitive benefits are offered to all full-time employees including health, dental and vision insurance as well tuition discounts for school aged dependents.

Interested candidates should submit their resume, three references, and a letter of interest via email to employment@myspartans.org no later than May 3, 2017.