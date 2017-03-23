Junior High & High School Theology Teacher, St. Peter, Mansfield

St. Peter’s Junior High and High School, Mansfield, Ohio, is currently seeking a Theology Teacher for the 2017/2018 academic year. Primary responsibilities include:

· In consultation with the high school principal and Pastor, develop and implement curriculum focused on the instruction of Catholic Theology in accordance with standards set forth by the Diocese of Toledo;

· Planning various retreats, assisting with the planning and preparations for weekly school Mass and aiding students in preparation for the reception of the Sacraments.

Qualified candidates will have prior experience teaching the subject matter to similar aged students. All candidates must hold a current Ohio teaching license or be in the process of obtaining a license. Additionally, candidates must be current practicing Catholics and demonstrate a strong understanding of the Catholic faith and commitment to Church teachings. All candidates must be able to pass various background checks as well as complete the Diocese of Toledo VIRITUS training if hired.

This position is a full-time or part-time, salaried position with a 10-month contract including options for annual renewals. Salary will be commensurate with experience. Competitive benefits are offered to all full-time employees including tuition discounts for school age dependents.

Interested candidates should apply online at www.mansfieldstpeters.org/careers.