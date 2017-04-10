K- 8 Spanish Teacher, Holy Trinity School

Holy Trinity School is looking for a full-time Spanish teacher to join our collaborative team beginning August 2017. We are seeking an individual who enjoys working with both middle school and elementary students, and brings a passion for language teaching, curriculum design and instructional alignment.

Key responsibilities include: curriculum design, teaching multi-age classes of Spanish to grades K-8, assessing student progress, and building relationships with students in and out of the classroom. The candidate filling the Spanish position will be expected to fill other roles in the school, based on skills and need.

Must hold current State of Ohio teaching license in the area of K-12 Spanish.

School: Holy Trinity School

School Type: Elementary School

Contact Person: Kim Kuchta

Address: 2610 Nagel Rd, Avon, OH

Please send cover letter and resume to Kim.Kuchta@htsavon.org