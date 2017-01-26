Lay ecclesial ministers will be certified on Jan. 28

Bishop Daniel Thomas, apostolic administrator for the Diocese of Cleveland, will certify four lay ecclesial ministers at a 10 a.m. liturgy on Jan. 28 in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland.

The new ministers are Pam Anthony, Milka Katic, Jacqueline Krejcik and Shawn Witmer.

Anthony is a member of St. Mary Magdalene Parish, Willowick. Her ministry includes work as a Stephen minister and trainer for Stephen ministry, pastoral care minister, RCIA team member at St. Mary Magdalene and RCIA coordinator for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Wickliffe.

Katic is a member of Divine Word Parish, Kirtland. Her ministry includes serving as coordinator of confirmation preparation for teens and adults at St. John Cathedral, catechist for children and pastoral care minister at Divine Word.

Krejcik is a member of St. Malachi Parish, Cleveland. Her ministry includes serving as spiritual development coordinator, member of Samaritan Ministries and a presenter in semiannual addition awareness workshop, Ecumenical Care of Creation outreach facilitator, member of parish pastoral council and liturgy committee, Eucharistic minister and sacristan at St. Malachi and spiritual and retreat director.

Witmer is a member of Our Lady of the Lake Parish. His ministry includes serving as a pastoral associate/parish catechetical leader, coordinator of PSR and sacramental preparation, RCIA coordinator and member of the Newman Foundation of Northeast Ohio board of directors.