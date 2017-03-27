Lighting the way

Paschal candles are prominent in every Catholic church. Each year at the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday, a new one is blessed and lit to symbolize that Christ is the light of the world.

These large, special liturgical candles also are lit at Masses throughout the Easter season, at baptisms and funeral liturgies. They burn slowly and evenly, thanks to a process developed by a local company after a request in the late 1920s from a priest to a Medina businessman.

Huber Root enjoyed playing tennis with a priest friend from Valley City. One day, the priest asked Huber, who had a chemistry degree from Oberlin College, for some advice about the candles used at his church. He’d been having problems with them sagging and melting, especially in the summer heat. Huber did some testing and tinkering that eventually led to a new venture – making liturgical candles — for his family’s company, The A.I. Root Co. Until then, the firm, founded by his father, Amos I. Root in 1869, specialized in beekeeping supplies and equipment, so beeswax for the candles was readily available from hives at the family business.

According to Brad Root, a fifth-generation member of the family, and president of the firm that now does business as Root Candles, Huber’s interest in the Catholic Church grew and he became a convert.

Over the years, the liturgical candle business grew and the company’s focus shifted from beekeeping supplies to candles, both liturgical and for consumers, said Brad .The factory and retail store remain at the original location on West Liberty Street in Medina.

“Our liturgical candles are 51 percent beeswax,” he said. The smooth, creamy white candles are formed by a special extruder machine developed and patented by the company. In addition to the beeswax, they include a high-grade paraffin. The extruding process makes the candles resistant to bending, he added.

“Before we developed the technology in the late 1940s to 1950s, every altar candle and paschal candle was hand-rolled from sheets of beeswax,” Brad said.

Cotton wicks are braided on site and dipped several times in a wax solution, then cooled and stored on spools. Wicks are centered in the candles as the beeswax solution passes through the extruder and the candles are formed. They are inspected, finished and packaged by hand.

Paschal candles are made in several sizes, Brad said, and can be ordered by churches as plain candles or with a design.

“The 15 weeks leading up to Easter are very busy for us,” Brad said, since that’s when most parishes order their paschal candles.

Decorations for the candles are handmade from various colors of wax in special molds. Large carts with narrow shelves house dozens of trays filled with the decorations until workers need them.

“It’s a labor-intensive process,” Brad said.

Workers sit at tables and carefully attach decorations to the candles. Some use special paints to color parts of the candle before adding the wax decorations, which also are pinned to the candle to ensure they stay in place.

Each candle must have a cross, alpha, omega and the current year. If the candles are pre-decorated, the priest may trace over the decorations during the Easter Vigil. Brad said some parishes order plain candles and add the elements themselves.

“The most common paschal candle is 3 inches (wide) by 40 inches (tall),” Brad said. “Larger churches may need a bigger candle.”

The firm also makes special candles used for baptisms, weddings and other liturgical celebrations.

Root Candle has evolved into one of the largest suppliers of liturgical candles in the country, Brad said. The firm has a second location in San Antonio, Texas.

Did you know?

Most churches use brass or glass “followers” on top of liturgical candles that move down as the candle burns.

Liturgical candles have a square braid wick so it burns across and down to avoid tunneling or overconsuming the candle. The braided, wax-coated wicks are designed to light easily. The wick is the engine and the wax is the fuel as the candle burns.

The beeswax used for liturgical candles is natural and high quality. It is filtered and pressed to remove inconsistencies.

Order liturgical candles

