Listen to Bishop Perez as he joined WTAM’s Bill Wills for an interview on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The Bishop and Wills discussed bishop’s vocation, the good works of the diocese, Cleveland Indians baseball and the current numbers studying in the seminary.
Bishop Perez
- Bishop Nelson J. Perez
- Pope Names Bishop Perez as Bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland
- ‘Pray for me’ Cleveland Bishop-designate Nelson Perez asks faithful after Mass
- Bishop-designate Nelson Perez is ‘humbled and thrilled’ to be named leader of the Diocese of Cleveland
- Pope Francis names Bishop Nelson Perez as 11th Bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland
- Diocese of Cleveland welcomes Bishop-designate Nelson Perez
- Bishop-designate begins getting acquainted with his new diocese
- Media embrace the arrival of Bishop-designate Nelson Perez