Local leaders plan to energize the flock

Leaders from across the Diocese of Cleveland met on July 24 to strategize how all local Catholics can commit to true missionary discipleship during this time of immense division and spiritual crisis throughout the country.

Led by Christopher Knight, diocesan superintendent of schools, planning began on presenting to Catholics diocesan wide the how’s and the whys for evangelizing fellow Catholics and non-Catholics.

Expressing the zeal and confidence produced at the recent national convocation attended by more than 3,000 Catholic leaders from across the country, the group is looking to begin its efforts at Cathedral Square with diocesan employees and at the Center for Pastoral Leadership where the seminary and other offices are located. The initiative then will move into the parishes.

The plan is to reacquaint all with the message that every Christian is a missionary to the extent that he or she has encountered the love of God in Christ Jesus in their daily lives and that they should feel confident to express that love.

An unprecedented four-day conference, organized by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, initiated the movement. It came, as one report indicated, at a time of immense division and spiritual crisis in the country. There was understandable temptation to focus on the challenges that are all too clear: materialism and secularization, the steady encroachment on religious freedom, the collapse of a baseline understanding of what it means to work for the common good and share values, and the assimilation and care for the immigrant population.

Helping to spearhead the local effort is Terrie Baldwin, director of evangelization for the Diocese of Cleveland. She offered the following insights on what the group hopes to achieve.

“The USCCB convocation team members look forward to serving the needs of parishes, offices and organizations throughout the Diocese of Cleveland by meeting with anyone who is interested in learning more about the vision of missionary discipleship put forth from the even,” Baldwin said. “The presentations will expand upon how all Catholics can become missionary disciples through how we lead others to encounter Christ, accompany others with Christ, invite people to Christ and accept the call to be sent on mission every day, wherever we are, through our witness in words and actions.”

Presentations can be adapted for each group based on time allotment and can be arranged through Betty Baldner in the Office of Catechetical Formation and Education, 216-696-6525, ext. 1022.

The USCCB noted that the stakes for the Church in the country and for nation are immense. The goal of the conference was to equip local leaders with the tools, knowledge and common purpose needed to address the situation. The bishops hoped to create a time of apostolic zeal equal to the crisis. According to the local committee, the conference did that by focusing on four distinct points:

Encounter — Each individual’s encounter with Jesus is the key event in his life. This often begins with prayer or the Eucharist, scripture or works of mercy. The witness of Christians, whose lives are filled with the hope of Christ, open the hearts and minds of those around them to Christ and a moment of conversion (Metanoia).

— Each individual’s encounter with Jesus is the key event in his life. This often begins with prayer or the Eucharist, scripture or works of mercy. The witness of Christians, whose lives are filled with the hope of Christ, open the hearts and minds of those around them to Christ and a moment of conversion (Metanoia). Accompany — The response to the encounter means a person must live explicitly a life of discipleship, constantly being ready to bring the love of Jesus to others. Pope Francis used difficult situations in marriage as an example. “Seeing things with the eyes of Christ inspires the Church’s pastoral care for the faithful who are living together, or are only married civilly or are divorced and remarried. The Church turns with love to those and seeks the grace of conversion for them, and encourages them to do good and take loving care of each other,” he said.

— The response to the encounter means a person must live explicitly a life of discipleship, constantly being ready to bring the love of Jesus to others. Pope Francis used difficult situations in marriage as an example. “Seeing things with the eyes of Christ inspires the Church’s pastoral care for the faithful who are living together, or are only married civilly or are divorced and remarried. The Church turns with love to those and seeks the grace of conversion for them, and encourages them to do good and take loving care of each other,” he said. Community — Evangelization invites people to the Body of Christ, which is the Catholic Church. The Church is a community brought together by the work of the Holy Spirit. The community of faith — the parish — does not remain focused on itself, but instead sends disciples out on mission.

— Evangelization invites people to the Body of Christ, which is the Catholic Church. The Church is a community brought together by the work of the Holy Spirit. The community of faith — the parish — does not remain focused on itself, but instead sends disciples out on mission. Send — Evangelization leads disciples on mission. Pope Francis said the Gospel is for everyone, not just some. “Do not be afraid to go and to bring Christ into every area of life, to the fringes of society, even to those who seem farthest away, most indifferent,” he said.

These are four themes the leadership will emphasize as members go forward in their evangelization campaign through the eight counties of the diocese. The goal is to bring this message to everyone in the near future.