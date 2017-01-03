Diocese of Cleveland

1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Long-term Spanish Substitute and Long-term French Substitute, St. Edward High School

  1. Long-term Spanish Substitute Teacher

Beginning mid/late March 2017 through the end of the school year. Four sections total: (1) Spanish four class, (1) Honors Spanish One class, and (2) Spanish One classes. Responsible for planning, preparing and delivering daily lessons as well as regular assessments and final exams.

 

  1. Long-term French Substitute Teacher

Beginning Mid/late April, through the end of the year. Five sections total: (1) French One; (1) Honors French One; (1) French Two; (1) Honors French Two; (1) IB French Standard Level. Responsible for planning, preparing and delivering daily lessons as well as regular assessments and final exams.

 

Interested candidates should email Roseanne Platek at rplatek@sehs.net with cover letter and resume.

Diocese of Cleveland © 2014 1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, OH 44114
Phone: 216-696-6525 | 1-800-869-6525 (Toll Free in Ohio) info@dioceseofcleveland.org