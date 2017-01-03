Long-term Spanish Substitute and Long-term French Substitute, St. Edward High School

Long-term Spanish Substitute Teacher

Beginning mid/late March 2017 through the end of the school year. Four sections total: (1) Spanish four class, (1) Honors Spanish One class, and (2) Spanish One classes. Responsible for planning, preparing and delivering daily lessons as well as regular assessments and final exams.

Long-term French Substitute Teacher

Beginning Mid/late April, through the end of the year. Five sections total: (1) French One; (1) Honors French One; (1) French Two; (1) Honors French Two; (1) IB French Standard Level. Responsible for planning, preparing and delivering daily lessons as well as regular assessments and final exams.

Interested candidates should email Roseanne Platek at rplatek@sehs.net with cover letter and resume.