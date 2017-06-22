Maintenance Employee, Part Time, St. Colette, Brunswick

Position: Maintenance Employee, Part Time, St. Colette in Brunswick

Details: General maintenance duties, set up take down tables, chairs etc. from parish events.

Seasonal duties including lawn maintenance, shoveling snow, snow blowing, plowing and salting parking lot. Needed Monday thru Friday and occasional weekends, must be flexible with hours that are needed. Reports directly to the Business manager Bill Gorey. .

To Apply: Call 216-832-6649. Applicant must pass BCI&I and FBI background checks and Virtus trained.