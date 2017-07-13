Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

Maintenance Technician, Magnificat High School

 
Job Description/Details
This role exists to support and implement the Mission of Magnificat High School. Under minimal supervision of the Facilities Director, the Maintenance Technician maintains and repairs facilities equipment, buildings and grounds, ensures timely execution of repairs and maintenance, and performs specialized and technical duties. The Maintenance Technician provides assistance to the Facilities Director and other Facilities team members, and keeps building, grounds and equipment in a clean, orderly, operating and functioning order.
PDF Job Description
Person to contact for more information
Carolyn Offutt
Email for contact person
coffutt@maghs.org
Expiration Date of Posting
07/28/2017

