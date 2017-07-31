Maintenance Worker, Communion of Saints Parish & School

Position Purpose: This position provides cleaning and maintenance of the parish and school buildings and grounds.

NECESSARY QUALIFICATIONS: Work experience in minor repair work including carpentry, painting, plumbing and electrical. Work experience implementing a comprehensive cleaning plan for a facility including sweeping, dusting, washing and waxing. Work experience maintaining the property including the parking lots and entrance areas. Ability to life 50+ pounds. Able to honor and maintain confidentiality. Ability to provide own transportation for job related tasks. On-call availability. All other duties as requested. Applicant must pass BCI and FBI background checks and Virtus Trained.