Maintenance Worker, Communion of Saints Parish & School

|General Working Hours: Part-Time with hours TBD Hours may vary with parish/school needs and may include some earlier / later hours and weekends.
Position Purpose: This position provides cleaning and maintenance of the parish and school buildings and grounds.
NECESSARY QUALIFICATIONS: Work experience in minor repair work including carpentry, painting, plumbing and electrical. Work experience implementing a comprehensive cleaning plan for a facility including sweeping, dusting, washing and waxing. Work experience maintaining the property including the parking lots and entrance areas. Ability to life 50+ pounds. Able to honor and maintain confidentiality. Ability to provide own transportation for job related tasks. On-call availability. All other duties as requested. Applicant must pass BCI and FBI background checks and Virtus Trained.
|Person to contact for more information
|Christian Gracie
|Email for contact person
|cgracie@communionofsaintsparish.org
|Expiration Date of Posting
|08/25/2017