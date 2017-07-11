Parish/School Maintenance Worker.

Ss. Robert & William parish

367 E 260th Street

Euclid, Ohio 44132

Status: Non Exempt

Reports to: Director of Facilities

General Working Hours: Monday through Friday 2 P.M to 8 P.M

Some weekends and some late hours

Position Purpose: This position provides cleaning and maintenance of the parish and school building and grounds.

TYPICAL JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assures the school and parish office buildings are maintained in a clean and orderly manner. This requires the dusting, mopping and vacuuming. Cleaning bathrooms and washing windows. Assures the grounds are maintained in a clean and safe manner. Responsible for snow removal and salting all walkways on the property as needed Keeping all walkway clear at all times. Provides other general assistance as needed. This includes setting up chairs and tables as requested. Hauling and moving items as requested. Assure the collection and disposal of any refuse.

Necessary Qualifications

Successful work experience in minor repair work in carpentry and painting. Successful work experience implementing a comprehensive cleaning plan for a facility, including sweeping, dusting, washing and waxing Successful work experience maintaining the property including the parking lots and entrance areas Ability to lift 50 pounds. Able to honor and maintain confidentiality. Ability to provide own transportation for job related tasks. On-call availability All other duties as requested. Applicant must pass BCI&I and FBI background checks and Virtus trained.

Please call Renee Dzuroff at (216)731-1515 to apply

Email preferred rdzuroff@srweuclid.cc