Parish/School Maintenance Worker.
Ss. Robert & William parish
367 E 260th Street
Euclid, Ohio 44132
Status: Non Exempt
Reports to: Director of Facilities
General Working Hours: Monday through Friday 2 P.M to 8 P.M
Some weekends and some late hours
Position Purpose: This position provides cleaning and maintenance of the parish and school building and grounds.
TYPICAL JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Assures the school and parish office buildings are maintained in a clean and orderly manner. This requires the dusting, mopping and vacuuming. Cleaning bathrooms and washing windows.
- Assures the grounds are maintained in a clean and safe manner. Responsible for snow removal and salting all walkways on the property as needed
- Keeping all walkway clear at all times.
- Provides other general assistance as needed. This includes setting up chairs and tables as requested. Hauling and moving items as requested.
- Assure the collection and disposal of any refuse.
Necessary Qualifications
- Successful work experience in minor repair work in carpentry and painting.
- Successful work experience implementing a comprehensive cleaning plan for a facility, including sweeping, dusting, washing and waxing
- Successful work experience maintaining the property including the parking lots and entrance areas
- Ability to lift 50 pounds.
- Able to honor and maintain confidentiality.
- Ability to provide own transportation for job related tasks.
- On-call availability
- All other duties as requested.
- Applicant must pass BCI&I and FBI background checks and Virtus trained.
Please call Renee Dzuroff at (216)731-1515 to apply
Email preferred rdzuroff@srweuclid.cc