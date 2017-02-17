March 2017 luncheon speakers for the First Friday Clubs are announced

The three First Friday Club luncheon speakers series in the Diocese of Cleveland will hold their respective luncheons beginning at noon on Thursday, March 2 and at noon on Friday, March 3.

Margaret Lynch, Ph.D., executive director, Irish American Archives Society, will be the guest speaker at the First Friday Club of Cleveland on Thursday, March 2.

A panel of five high school students representing four Catholic and one public school from the Greater Akron area, will be the guest speakers at the First Friday Club of Greater Akron on Friday, March 3.

Ms. Terry Baldwin, director, Office of Evangelization, Diocese of Cleveland, will be the guest speaker at the First Friday Forum of Lorain County on Friday, March 3.

For more information, visit the First Friday Clubs page on the Diocese of Cleveland’s website>