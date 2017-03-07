March issue of Northeast Ohio Catholic magazine is on its way

Check your mailbox: the March/April issue of Northeast Ohio Catholic, the official magazine of the Diocese of Cleveland should be arriving this week.

Inside there are a variety of stories, including:

Changes in the diocese: take a look at the highlights of Bishop Richard Lennon’s 10½ years in Cleveland and meet Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas who was appointed by Pope Francis as apostolic administrator of the diocese while the bishop’s office is vacant.

Learn about the process for appointment a bishop.

Faith, family and pride are intertwined in the Irish community, which will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the 175th anniversary of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Cleveland.

Get a look at the parishes that served a predominately Irish population in the early years of the Cleveland diocese.

Check out the recipe for Irish wheat bread.

Get an explanation of Lent and its current rules and the “mother of all vigils,” the Easter Vigil.

There’s a behind-the-scenes look at how paschal candles are made.