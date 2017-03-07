Diocese of Cleveland

1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, Ohio 44114

March issue of Northeast Ohio Catholic magazine is on its way

Check your mailbox: the March/April issue of Northeast Ohio Catholic, the official magazine of the Diocese of Cleveland should be arriving this week.

Inside there are a variety of stories, including:

  • Changes in the diocese: take a look at the highlights of Bishop Richard Lennon’s 10½ years in Cleveland and meet Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas who was appointed by Pope Francis as apostolic administrator of the diocese while the bishop’s office is vacant.
  • Learn about the process for appointment a bishop.
  • Faith, family and pride are intertwined in the Irish community, which will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the 175th anniversary of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Cleveland.
  • Get a look at the parishes that served a predominately Irish population in the early years of the Cleveland diocese.
  • Check out the recipe for Irish wheat bread.
  • Get an explanation of Lent and its current rules and the “mother of all vigils,” the Easter Vigil.
  • There’s a behind-the-scenes look at how paschal candles are made.
  • Plus the regular features: event listings, clergy assignment changes, obituaries and local news briefs.

Diocese of Cleveland © 2014 1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, OH 44114
Phone: 216-696-6525 | 1-800-869-6525 (Toll Free in Ohio) info@dioceseofcleveland.org